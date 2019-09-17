International

Indonesian parliament passes controversial revisions to law on anti-graft agency

Indonesia President Joko Widodo gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has thirty days to sign the new law.

Indonesia's parliament voted on Tuesday to approve controversial changes to a law governing the country's anti-corruption agency, member of parliament Johny G.Plate told Reuters.

Having successfully prosecuted hundreds of politicians and officials since its formation in 2002, the Corruption Eradication Commission, known by its Indonesian initials, KPK, has become one of the country's most respected agencies.

The proposed changes include placing the agency under the oversight of an external board which would have the right to decide whether the KPK could run wiretaps. The mooted reforms have alarmed anti-corruption activists, who fear they are meant to weaken the agency.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has thirty days to sign the new law.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
laws
corruption & bribery
Indonesia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2019 5:10:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/indonesian-parliament-passes-controversial-revisions-to-law-on-anti-graft-agency/article29438191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY