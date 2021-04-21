Indonesian military says submarine with 53 on board missing

Jakarta:

21 April 2021 17:21 IST

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto says the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise on Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call.

Indonesia’s military says a navy submarine is missing near the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board.

He says the submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95km) north of Bali.

Mr. Tjahjanto says the navy has deployed warships to search the area and has asked for help from Singapore and Australia, which have submarine rescue vessels.