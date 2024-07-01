GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indonesia plans import duties on clothing, ceramics, minister says

The Indonesian Trade Safeguards Committee is investigating to determine duty rates

Published - July 01, 2024 12:59 pm IST - JAKARTA

Reuters
A woman picks a pair of Crocs footwear for her child during its sale at Central Park shopping mall in Jakarta. File.

A woman picks a pair of Crocs footwear for her child during its sale at Central Park shopping mall in Jakarta. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indonesia will impose safeguard duties of 100% to 200% on imports ranging from footwear to ceramics, reviving a plan to protect domestic industries, the trade minister said.

The planned import duties average more than 100%, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan told reporters on Friday. "If we are flooded with (imported goods), our micro, small and medium enterprises could collapse."

Southeast Asia's biggest economy issued a regulation late last year to tighten monitoring for more than 3,000 imported goods, from food ingredients to electronics to chemicals.

However, the regulation was reversed after domestic industry said it hindered the flow of imported materials needed by domestic industry.

Duties will be imposed soon and could affect imports of footwear, clothing, textiles, cosmetics and ceramics, Mr. Zulkifli said.

The Indonesian Trade Safeguards Committee is investigating to determine duty rates, senior trade ministry official Budi Santoso said on Saturday.

Indonesia mainly imports apparel and clothing accessories from China, Vietnam and Bangladesh, data from the statistics bureau show.

Related Topics

Indonesia / World / imports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.