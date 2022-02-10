Indonesia orders 42 Rafale jets

Paris

Indonesia will order 42 Rafale fighter jets, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently on a trip to the Asian country, confirmed on Thursday.

“It’s official: Indonesia orders 42 Rafales,” she said in a tweet.

Dassault Aviation, which produces the aircraft, said the deal marked the start of a long-term partnership and would allow it to rapidly step up its presence in Indonesia. The deal comes as Paris seeks to expand its geopolitical ties in the Indo-Pacific to react to the creation of a new strategic alliance between the U.S., Britain and Australia.

“Indonesia also commits to cooperation with our industry in the sector of submarines,” added Ms. Parly, referring to an area deemed as particularly sensitive after Australia last year cancelled a submarine deal with Paris, causing a major diplomatic rift.