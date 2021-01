Indonesia hopes to retrieve black boxes of crashed jet from Java Sea

A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, January 11, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

JAKARTA

11 January 2021 07:51 IST

Sriwijaya Air jet flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km from Jakarta, on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens four minutes after take-off and crashed into the Java sea.

Indonesian divers on Monday willtry to retrieve the data recorders of a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea two days ago with 62 people on board minutes after take off from Jakarta's main airport.

The SJ 182 was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km from Jakarta, on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens four minutes after take-off and crashed into the Java sea.

Authorities pinpointed the area where the data recorders,known as black boxes, are located on Sunday as they lifted chunks of the Boeing 737-500 fuselage off the sea bed. Rescuer shave also found human body parts and their personal effects.

Advertising

Advertising

One of the navy divers aboard a rescue ship said the search would resume on Monday with weather conditions improving.

"We can narrow the search area today to 200 to 500 metresfrom the point location," he told Kompas TV channel.

"On the first day, we had been scouring 1.5 km (from the main coordinates). We've looked through theouter areas now."

Nurcahyo Utomo, an investigator at Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT), said authorities hopedto find the black boxes today.

He told Reuters the jet may have been intact before it hit the water, given that debris found so far had been scattered ina relatively tight area underwater.

One of the jet's turbines was found and shipped back to aport in Jakarta on Sunday.

The incident is the first major air crash in Indonesia since189 passengers and crew were killed in 2018 when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX in 2018 also plunged into the Java Sea soon aftertake-off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The Sriwijaya Air plane had 12 crew and 50 passengers onboard, all Indonesians and including 10 children.

Tracking service Flightradar24 said the aircraft took off at 2:36 p.m. local time (0736 GMT) and climbed to reach 10,900 feetwithin four minutes. It then began a steep descent and stoppedtransmitting data 21 seconds later.

There were no immediate clues on what caused the sudden descent. Most air accidents are caused by a cocktail of factorsthat can take months to establish, safety experts say.

The pilots had decades of experience between them with the flight captain a former air force pilot and his co-pilot at Sriwijaya Air since 2013, according to his Linkedin profile. The plane's takeoff had been delayed by heavy rain.

The Sriwijaya Air plane was a nearly 27-year-old Boeing737-500, much older than Boeing's problem-plagued 737 MAX model.Older 737 models are widely flown and do not have thestall-prevention system implicated in the MAX safety crisis.