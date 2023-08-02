HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkey

In January, Indonesia sealed another deal worth $805 million to buy a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets that were used by the Qatari air force

August 02, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - JAKARTA

AP
An ANKA drone developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries is presented at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2023, in Le Bourget, north of Paris. The Indonesian government bought 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkish Aerospace as part of efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s defence system, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Defense Ministry on Aug. 2.

An ANKA drone developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries is presented at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2023, in Le Bourget, north of Paris. The Indonesian government bought 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkish Aerospace as part of efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s defence system, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Defense Ministry on Aug. 2. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indonesian government bought 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkish Aerospace to strengthen Indonesia’s defence system, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Defense Ministry on August 2.

The purchase aims to increase the variety, quantity and quality of Indonesia's military defence equipment with the contract signed on Feb. 3 with Turkish Aerospace, which is headquartered in the capital, Ankara. The 12 units of ANKA drones are expected to be delivered before November 2025.

In January, Indonesia sealed another deal worth $805 million to buy a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets that were used by the Qatari air force. The purchase, manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation, was criticized for the age of the equipment. But the Defence Ministry said Indonesia needs fighter aircraft defence equipment that can be delivered quickly to cover its air force's decline in combat readiness as many of the country's existing aircraft have aged out. Some of them are being upgraded, overhauled or repaired during the long wait for delivery of newly ordered aircraft.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto also agreed to purchase 42 units of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft in February 2022. Indonesia is expected to receive the first three of six twin-engine Rafale fighters in January 2026.

Related Topics

Turkey / Indonesia

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.