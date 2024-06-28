GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indonesia arrests more than 100 Taiwanese for alleged cyber fraud

“They were accused of abusing immigration permits and conducting online scams targeting Malaysians,” Indonesian immigration official Safar Muhammad Godam said.

Published - June 28, 2024 10:38 am IST - Jakarta

AFP
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Indonesian police have arrested more than 100 Taiwanese at a villa in Bali over alleged cyber fraud,” authorities said on June 28.

The proliferation of cyber fraud groups in Southeast Asia has become a growing concern in recent years and authorities in countries including China, Indonesia and Malaysia have stepped up efforts to stop them.

Bali immigration authorities said that after a tip-off from Indonesian police, they raided the villa in Tabanan Regency on June 26, where the group of 12 women and 91 men was found with hundreds of mobile phones and other electronic devices.

“They were accused of abusing immigration permits and conducting online scams targeting Malaysians,” Indonesian immigration official Safar Muhammad Godam said.

He added that officials could not charge them because the alleged crimes fell outside their jurisdiction, but were "closely working together" with related authorities, including those in Malaysia.

"Their activities target individuals outside the country, making it very difficult to meet the elements of a criminal offence in such cases," Mr. Godam said in a press conference.

“They are subject to administrative immigration actions. In the near future, we will proceed with deporting all of the 103 foreign nationals. They are currently being held at an immigration detention centre in Bali for further questioning,” he added.

Indonesia, with tip-offs from Chinese authorities, has previously confronted international cyber fraud networks targeting victims in China.

In 2018, Bali Police arrested 103 Chinese nationals, along with 11 Indonesians allegedly working for them, for running a multi-million-dollar cyber fraud syndicate that targeted wealthy businessmen and politicians in China.

This came a year after the deportation of 153 Chinese nationals involved in a network accused of fraudulently impersonating Chinese police or law officials, making around six trillion rupiah ($365.5 million) since launching operations in late 2016.

Related Topics

Indonesia / Taiwan / World / arrest / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.