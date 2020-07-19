Indigenous leader Raoni hospitalized in Brazil

An indigenous leader who has become a symbol of the fight for indigenous rights and preservation of the Amazon rainforest has been hospitalized, his institute and a relative have confirmed.
The nearly 90-year-old Chief Raoni Metuktire was taken on Thursday to a private hospital from his home in the Xingu Indigenous reservation after suffering for several days with diarrhea and dehydration, according to his nephew, Patxon Metuktire.
The nephew told The Associated Press that Mr. Raoni tested negative for the new coronavirus at the hospital in Colider city, 370 kilometers from the reservation.
He said doctors haven’t yet determined the cause of Mr. Raoni’s illness, but has been depressed since his wife, Bekwyjkࠍetuktire, died of a stroke last month.
The hospital issued a medical report saying Mr. Raoni is awake and eating without difficulties, but that his condition worsened on Saturday, probably because of bleeding in his digestive tract, and may need to be transferred to a larger hospital.
Mr. Raoni has campaigned for decades for the protection of indigenous territories in the Amazon and the rainforest itself.
A 1978 documentary, Raoni: The Fight for the Amazon, helped make him famous, as did a 1989 tour with the musician Sting.
He has been an outspoken critic of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and visited European leaders last year to denounce Mr. Bolsonaro’s calls for developing indigenous lands in the rainforest.
Mr. Bolsonaro rejected a call by French President Emmanuel Macron to meet with Mr. Raoni.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath