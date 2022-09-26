  1. The Global South’s assertion in geopolitics | Anuradha M. Chenoy on the Global South’s new agency in a changing world, with several countries finding that neutrality and strategic autonomy have become a viable option.
  2. A ground plan for India’s reformed multilateralism | Harsh Pant and Vivek Mishra explain how New Delhi’s call for a structural overhaul of global multilateral institutions incorporates institutional accountability and a wider representation of the developing countries.
  3. How will Putin’s mobilisation impact Ukraine? | Stanly Johny explains.
  4. A risky new status quo | Arzan Tarapore on why despite the latest border disengagement, the Line of Actual Control situation - and the broader China challenge - remains fraught with risks for India.
  5. Reports of Sri Lankans rescued in Ukraine put Colombo in spot | Meera Srinivasan on how the rescue of Sri Lankans by Ukrainian authorities from the Kharkiv region have put Colombo, which maintains close ties with Russia, on a sticky diplomatic wicket.