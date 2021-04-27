International

India’s policing of social media ‘not aligned with U.S. views on freedom of speech’, says White House

The Biden administration has said that the Modi government’s orders to remove social media content critical of New Delhi’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak was not in sync with U.S. views on freedom of speech.

“Well, that certainly wouldn’t be aligned with our view of freedom of speech around the world,” White House Press Secretary said at Monday’s briefing in response to a question on the government’s actions.

Twitter had removed over 50 posts at the behest of the government in recent days. Most of these were critical of the Centre – including mass gatherings like the Kumbh Mela, a shortage of beds and medicines, and so forth.

Apr 27, 2021

