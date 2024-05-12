ADVERTISEMENT

India's New York Consulate to remain open even on holidays for 'genuine emergencies'

Published - May 12, 2024 06:41 am IST - New York

The Indian mission advised the applicants to call the Consulate's emergency helpline number before coming to the Consulate for any emergency service

ANI

The Consulate General of India building on East 64th Street December 13, 2013 2013 in New York. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian Consulate in New York has announced that it will remain open throughout the year, including weekends and other holidays, to address the "emergency requirements" of people.

In a press release, the Consulate General of India, New York said that it will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during all holidays, with effect from May 10.

"The Consulate will remain open during all holidays (including Saturday/Sunday and other public holidays) from 2 pm to 4 pm to address emergency requirements of the general public w.e.f. May 10, 2024," the release stated

"It is reiterated that this facility is for people with genuine emergencies and not for regular consular services," it added.

The Indian mission advised the applicants to call the Consulate's emergency helpline number: +1-917-815- 7066 before coming to the Consulate for any emergency service.

This is to ascertain the per-requisite of supporting documents for these services and to ensure that they fall in the category of emergency services, which cannot be postponed to the next working day of the Consulate.

Notably, the facility is only for emergency requirements of travel documents such as Emergency Visa, Emergency Certificate (for travel to India on same day) and transportation of mortal remains being sent the same day.

The applicant will be charged an emergency service fee for an emergency visa, as has been the practice, the Consulate General added.

Related Topics

USA / diplomacy

