India's envoy at United Nations Ruchira Kamboj meets Antonio Guterres, Csaba Korosi, ahead of December UNSC presidency

November 30, 2022 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - United Nations

"Today, delighted to call on Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Discussed the priorities and programme of work ahead of India’s December Presidency in the @UN Security Council," Ms. Kamboj tweeted.

PTI

Ruchira Kamboj | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As India gears up to preside over the UN Security Council for the month of December, country’s envoy here Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj met Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as President of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi and discussed priorities during its presidency of the powerful body.

ADVERTISEMENT

India assumes the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council from December 1, the second time after August 2021 that India will preside over the Council during its two-year tenure as an elected UNSC member.

"Today, delighted to call on Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Discussed the priorities and programme of work ahead of India’s December Presidency in the @UN Security Council," Ms. Kamboj tweeted on November 29.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Monday, Ms. Kamboj met Mr. Korosi, who tweeted: “Always a great pleasure to meet with India’s PR @ruchirakamboj. Today’s discussions focused on India's presidency of the Security Council, which begins on Thursday. I look forward to the month ahead.”

India’s 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, with Ms. Kamboj, India’s first woman Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York sitting in the President’s seat at the powerful horseshoe table for the month. India will also take over the year-long G20 Presidency from December 1.

Countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism will be among the key priorities for India during its UNSC presidency that will culminate in the completion of its two-year tenure as non-permanent member of the 15-nation powerful body.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to New York to preside over "signature events" in the Security Council on renewed orientation for reformed multilateralism on December 14 and on countering terrorism on December 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

United Nations / G20

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US