India’s Constitution a seminal document: UNGA President

Mr. Muhammad-Bande, who presides over the 193-Member General Assembly, wished the people of India peace, happiness and prosperity for decades ahead on this special day.

Congratulating India on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day, the President of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the country’s Constitution is a “seminal document” which marked its emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence.

“This year we celebrate 150 years since the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, a figure most regarded for his contributions to the idea of non-violence and respect for human beings,” President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said.

“We also celebrate and mark the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India,” Mr. Muhammad-Bande said in a special video message congratulatory message to Indians on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India.

He said India’s struggle for independence inspired many others and “India’s Constitution is a seminal document which marked the country’s emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence.

It was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly and it came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic.

