Indian woman falls into sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur; search underway

Published - August 28, 2024 12:45 pm IST - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Search continues for missing Indian tourist Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, who fell into a 8-meter-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpu

ANI

The concerned authorities are now using the ‘flushing’ method at the various manhole areas in the system to retrieve the missing Indian citizen. | Photo Credit: X\@India in Malaysia

Authorities are continuing their search to locate an Indian national, Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, who fell into a sinkhole in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on August 23 — the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

According to the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, search and rescue (SAR) teams have been methodically deducing newer probable paths and likely locations of the missing Indian woman.

Vijaya Lakshmi Gali (48) a tourist in the country, disappeared after falling into the 8-meter-deep hole, Malaysia-based newspaper The Star reported. She was walking to a temple for breakfast when the ground suddenly caved in.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian High Commission in Malaysia stated, "The search continues to locate Indian citizen (Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi Gali), who fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (August 23, 2024).

The SAR teams are methodically deducing newer probable paths and likely locations of the missing Indian national. “Local authorities, apart from Police, Fire & Rescue Department, Indah Water Consortium, KL Federal Territories agencies, are now supported by Civil Defence Forces and specialised scientific teams with sophisticated equipment involved in the search,” it said.

After flushing through portions of the drain system, a search is conducted with specialised techniques like high-pressure water jets to remove obstacles. The Indian High Commission added that that officials remain in touch with family members to extend continued support.

"After flushing through portions of the drain system, search is being augmented with specialised techniques, including high pressure water jets to remove obstacles, remote cameras and ground penetrating radars to map inaccessible areas. @hcikl is in close contact with the relevant agencies engaged in the search efforts as the search has entered its fifth day. @hcikl officers are also in touch with the family members to extend continued support," the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur posted on X.

