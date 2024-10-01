Indian troops with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon to stay put in south Lebanon amid Israeli ground incursion

The Indian contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) will be staying put and performing its duties in the face of Israel’s decision to enter the country amid escalating tensions in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The (Indian) battalion of more than 900 people is holding its position and everybody is safe,” a UNIFIL source in south Lebanon told PTI over the phone Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Israel-Hezbollah war LIVE Updates | Israel carries out ground operation in southern Lebanon; IDF calls it limited, localised

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in the early hours of Tuesday (October 1, 2024) that it had launched a “targeted and limited” incursion into south Lebanon several hours ago focused on Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in several Lebanese villages along the border that posed an immediate threat to Israeli towns on the other side of the Blue Line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ground troops operating inside southern Lebanon were being assisted by air and artillery forces,” the IDF said.

Israel’s operation is believed to be aimed at pushing Hezbollah north in line with the UNSC resolution 1701, which requires that the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers be the only armed force south of the Litani River.

UNIFIL confirmed that the IDF notified it of its intention to undertake “limited” ground incursions into Lebanon, asserting that despite the developments in Lebanon, its peacekeepers will remain in position. It also urged all actors to step back from the escalatory acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

UNIFIL has around 10,500 peacekeepers drawn from 50 troop-contributing countries, including India. 17 % of its activities are carried out jointly with the Lebanese Armed Forces. A five-vessel Maritime Task Force also complements the UNIFIL.

It was established as per U.N. Security Council resolutions 425 and 426 of 1978 to carry out the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, restore international peace and security and assist the Government of Lebanon in ensuring the return of its effective authority in the area.

Later in 2006, after Israel and Hezbollah fought a deadly war, U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 mandated UNIFIL to carry out monitoring of the cessation of hostilities and accompany and support the Lebanese armed forces as they deploy throughout the south, including along the Blue Line.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.