GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian troops with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon to stay put in south Lebanon amid Israeli ground incursion

Indian UNIFIL contingent remains in position amid Israel’s limited incursion into south Lebanon, ensuring safety and peacekeeping duties

Updated - October 01, 2024 05:48 pm IST - Jerusalem

PTI
United Nations peacekeepers (UNIFIL) look at the Lebanese-Israeli border File

United Nations peacekeepers (UNIFIL) look at the Lebanese-Israeli border File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) will be staying put and performing its duties in the face of Israel’s decision to enter the country amid escalating tensions in the region.

“The (Indian) battalion of more than 900 people is holding its position and everybody is safe,” a UNIFIL source in south Lebanon told PTI over the phone Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Israel-Hezbollah war LIVE Updates | Israel carries out ground operation in southern Lebanon; IDF calls it limited, localised

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in the early hours of Tuesday (October 1, 2024) that it had launched a “targeted and limited” incursion into south Lebanon several hours ago focused on Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in several Lebanese villages along the border that posed an immediate threat to Israeli towns on the other side of the Blue Line.

Israel begins ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

“Ground troops operating inside southern Lebanon were being assisted by air and artillery forces,” the IDF said.

Israel’s operation is believed to be aimed at pushing Hezbollah north in line with the UNSC resolution 1701, which requires that the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers be the only armed force south of the Litani River.

UNIFIL confirmed that the IDF notified it of its intention to undertake “limited” ground incursions into Lebanon, asserting that despite the developments in Lebanon, its peacekeepers will remain in position. It also urged all actors to step back from the escalatory acts.

UNIFIL has around 10,500 peacekeepers drawn from 50 troop-contributing countries, including India. 17 % of its activities are carried out jointly with the Lebanese Armed Forces. A five-vessel Maritime Task Force also complements the UNIFIL.

Israeli military warns several Lebanese communities near the border to evacuate

It was established as per U.N. Security Council resolutions 425 and 426 of 1978 to carry out the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, restore international peace and security and assist the Government of Lebanon in ensuring the return of its effective authority in the area.

Later in 2006, after Israel and Hezbollah fought a deadly war, U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 mandated UNIFIL to carry out monitoring of the cessation of hostilities and accompany and support the Lebanese armed forces as they deploy throughout the south, including along the Blue Line.

Published - October 01, 2024 05:47 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

war / Lebanon / Israel / armed conflict / unrest, conflicts and war / India / United Nations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.