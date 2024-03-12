ADVERTISEMENT

Indian troops begin withdrawal from Maldives 

March 12, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COLOMBO

In February, the Ministry of External Affairs said a technical team from India had reached the Maldives to replace the troops that were stationed to operate the India-gifted aircraft and coppers

Meera Srinivasan
Google Maps image locates Addu, the outhernmost atoll of of Maldives. According to local media reports in the Maldives, some 25 Indian troops deployed Addu have left the archipelago.

Indian troops stationed in the Maldives have begun withdrawing from the island nation, its defence authorities said, in line with President Mohamed Muizzu’s ‘India out’ promise to his supporters.

“We can confirm that the Indian troop withdrawal is underway,” the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) said in a statement to news agency AFP on Tuesday, confirming the development.

China says it backs Maldives to safeguard sovereignty as first batch of Indian military personnel leaves

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said a technical team from India had reached the Maldives to replace the troops that were stationed to operate the India-gifted aircraft and coppers. The deployment of a technical crew indicated that Male and New Delhi had reached a compromise after many rounds of bilateral discussion following Mr. Muizzu’s relentless demand that Indian troops leave the island nation.   

Also read | Indian Navy to open strategic base near Maldives

According to local media reports in the Maldives, some 25 Indian troops deployed in the southernmost atoll of Addu have left the archipelago ahead of the March 10 deadline. The remaining military personnel are expected to pull out in batches, before May 10, according to an earlier announcement from the Maldives Foreign Ministry.

The move comes even as the Maldives seeks to strengthen strategic ties with China, as was agreed during President Muizzu’s state visit in January this year. Last week, the Maldives Defence Ministry signed a pact with China, seeking military assistance and “stronger bilateral ties”. The agreement would enable the Maldives to receive non-lethal military equipment and military training from China, Mr. Muizzu said at a public rally soon after, adding that it would strengthen the Maldives’ “independence and autonomy”, according to the Male-based publication The Edition.

Maldives President says no Indian troops to remain on his island; not even in civilian clothing

Meanwhile, commenting on the withdrawal of the first batch of Indian soldiers from the Maldives, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday: “China supports Maldives in safeguarding the sovereignty and working with other countries on the basis of equality.”

How Maldives plans to use China to reduce its dependence on India | Data

Apart from its enhanced defence cooperation with China, the Maldives has also acquired surveillance drones from Turkey for patrolling its exclusive economic zone, according to local media reports.

