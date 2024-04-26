ADVERTISEMENT

Indian, Russian firms awarded management of Sri Lanka's Matta International Airport

April 26, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Colombo

Indian and Russian firms awarded management of Sri Lanka’s Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, once dubbed “world’s emptiest airport”

PTI

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, center left is received by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, in white as he arrives at the Mattala International airport in Mattala, Sri Lanka on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A joint venture between an Indian and a Russian firm have been awarded the management of Sri Lanka's Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in Hambantota, the Government spokesman said on April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The USD 209 million facility was once dubbed the "world's emptiest airport" due to a lack of flights.

India to operate “world’s emptiest airport” in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Cabinet, which met on January 9, approved the calling of Expression of Interest by prospective parties, government spokesman and minister Bandula Gunawardena told reporters here.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mattala project with India is on’

Accordingly, five proposals were received, and the Cabinet appointed Consultative Committee decided to award a management contract spanning 30 years to Shaurya Aeronautics (Pvt) Ltd of India and Airports of Regions Management Company of Russia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by the minister of civil aviation and airport services, Mr. Gunawardena said.

Mattala Airport, named after former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was one of the major infrastructure projects of Rajapaksa's nearly decade-long rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was funded through high-interest Chinese commercial loans.

It was built at a cost of USD 209 million, with USD 190 million coming from a high-interest loan from the Exim Bank of China.

Since 2016, the Government has been looking for commercial partners to manage the airport as it was making heavy losses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US