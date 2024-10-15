ADVERTISEMENT

Indian probe team in Pannun assassination plot to travel to Washington on Oct 15: U.S.

Updated - October 15, 2024 12:47 am IST - Washington DC

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges in November 2023 alleging that an Indian government employee directed a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sriram Lakshman
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File | Photo Credit: AP

As the diplomatic row between India and Canada escalated on Monday (October 14, 2024) over the death over pro-Khalistan figure and Canadian citizen in British Columbia last year, the U.S. State Department announced that an Indian investigation team would travel to Washington DC on October 15 to investigate a plot to kill a U.S. Citizen in New York.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges in November 2023 alleging that an Indian government employee directed a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist designated as a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020. Pannun heads Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group that advocates for a separate homeland for Sikhs or Khalistan.

Ties with India may suffer ‘serious damage’ if allegations in Pannun case are not addressed, say U.S. lawmakers

“The Enquiry Committee will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on October 15, as part of their ongoing investigations to discuss the case, including information they have obtained, and to receive an update from U.S. authorities regarding the U.S. case that is proceeding,” the Office of the Spokesperson at the U.S. State Department said.

An Indian citizen, Nikhil Gupta, was extradited to the U.S. from the Czech Republic in June 2024 and is now in detention in Brooklyn. Federal prosecutors had alleged that Mr. Gupta hired a hitman to kill Pannun and paid him for the job. The Indian government had set up an inquiry into the allegations in November last year.

Also read | U.S. blames Indian official for ‘plot’ against Khalistani separatist

“Additionally, India has informed the United States they are continuing their efforts to investigate other linkages of the former government employee and will determine follow up steps, as necessary,” the spokesperson’s office said.

Separately, a U.S. District Court had summoned National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel and others last month in connection with a complaint lodged by Mr. Pannun. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said the case was aid the case was based on “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations”.

