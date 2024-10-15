GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian probe team in Pannun assassination plot to travel to Washington on Oct 15: U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges in November 2023 alleging that an Indian government employee directed a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Updated - October 15, 2024 12:47 am IST - Washington DC

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File | Photo Credit: AP

As the diplomatic row between India and Canada escalated on Monday (October 14, 2024) over the death over pro-Khalistan figure and Canadian citizen in British Columbia last year, the U.S. State Department announced that an Indian investigation team would travel to Washington DC on October 15 to investigate a plot to kill a U.S. Citizen in New York.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges in November 2023 alleging that an Indian government employee directed a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist designated as a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020. Pannun heads Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group that advocates for a separate homeland for Sikhs or Khalistan.

Ties with India may suffer ‘serious damage’ if allegations in Pannun case are not addressed, say U.S. lawmakers

“The Enquiry Committee will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on October 15, as part of their ongoing investigations to discuss the case, including information they have obtained, and to receive an update from U.S. authorities regarding the U.S. case that is proceeding,” the Office of the Spokesperson at the U.S. State Department said.

An Indian citizen, Nikhil Gupta, was extradited to the U.S. from the Czech Republic in June 2024 and is now in detention in Brooklyn. Federal prosecutors had alleged that Mr. Gupta hired a hitman to kill Pannun and paid him for the job. The Indian government had set up an inquiry into the allegations in November last year.

Also read | U.S. blames Indian official for ‘plot’ against Khalistani separatist

“Additionally, India has informed the United States they are continuing their efforts to investigate other linkages of the former government employee and will determine follow up steps, as necessary,” the spokesperson’s office said.

Separately, a U.S. District Court had summoned National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel and others last month in connection with a complaint lodged by Mr. Pannun. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said the case was aid the case was based on “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations”.

Published - October 15, 2024 12:46 am IST

Related Topics

India-United States / India / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.