Indian-origin youth accused of ramming truck into barriers near White House in custody until next week: officials

May 25, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Washington, May 25

A 19-year-old Indian-origin man accused of crashing a truck into a security barrier near the White House and praising Adolf Hitler will remain in custody ahead of his detention hearing on May 23, a U.S. Federal Judge has said.

During Sai Varshith Kandula’s brief initial hearing in a federal court on May 24, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ordered the suspect to remain detained until his detention hearing on May 30.

Mr. Kandula, from the U.S. State of Missouri, slammed the U-Haul box truck into barriers along Lafayette Square just steps from the White House late Monday. No one was injured in the crash and no explosives were found inside the rented vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had allegedly planned the attack for six months, with his goal to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,” records show.

Also Read: Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

Mr. Kandula, a self-described unemployed data analyst, made threatening comments regarding the White House at the scene of the incident, including that he wanted to kidnap and harm President Joe Biden and seize power, law enforcement authorities said.

He allegedly said his goal was to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,” the New York Post reported.

Mr. Kandula appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit. He spoke softly as he told the judge his name and answered standard questions from her, but he didn’t speak at length during the hearing, media reports said.

During the hearing, Mr. Meriweather informed Mr. Kandula that the charge he’s facing carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or a combination of the two. It also carries a mandatory restitution payment.

Mr. Kandula has been charged with one count of depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000.

The judge ordered Mr. Kandula to remain in custody, calling him a flight risk and pointing to previous alleged threats of violence, the report added.

Mr. Kandula faces one federal charge for damaging property. He was initially charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, Vice-President or family member; destruction of federal property; and trespassing.

Law enforcement officials said they found a Nazi flag inside the truck Mr. Kandula drove into White House barriers. They did not find weapons or explosives. No one was injured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.