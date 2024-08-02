GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian-origin physician Amish Shah wins Democratic primary in Arizona

Published - August 02, 2024 12:03 pm IST - Washington

PTI

Indian-origin physician Amish Shah has won the Democratic Party's crowded primary for a district in the U.S. State of Arizona, setting the stage for a tough election in November where he will face a Republican rival.

Mr. Shah, 47, won the election in Arizona’s First Congressional District after his main opponent Andrei Cherny, conceded on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Mr.Shah, an ex-state representative, led by 1,629 votes and held a 23.9 per cent – 21.4 per cent lead when Mr. Cherny conceded.

Mr.Shah won in a crowded Democratic field that included Cherny, ex-local news anchor Marlene Galan-Woods, orthodontist Andrew Horne, ex-regional American Red Cross CEO Kurt Kroemer and investment banker Conor O’Callaghan.

Mr. Shah will face even-term incumbent Republican David Schweikert, who is in his seventh term and easily won his primary election on Tuesday.

The district is a competitive one in Arizona, with Schweikert defeating Democrat Jevin Hodge by less than a percentage point in 2022.

Outside of his medical practice, Mr. Shah founded the first Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival as a philanthropic endeavour to promote healthy eating and eliminate preventable diseases.

Since 2019, he has been a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, serving Central Phoenix, Sunnyslope and South Scottsdale.

