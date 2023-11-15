ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Navy monitoring movement of Chinese warships participating in exercise with Pakistan

November 15, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

China's PLA Navy has deployed a number of platforms, including frontline warships and a submarine, for the Sea Guardian exercise with Pakistan.

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: X/@indiannavy

The Indian Navy has been keeping a close watch on the movement of a Chinese submarine and warships that are participating in a naval exercise with Pakistan, government sources said on Wednesday.

The Navy is monitoring the Chinese platforms from the moment they entered the Indian Ocean region through the Malacca strait, they added.

As part of India's comprehensive maritime domain awareness, the Navy maintains a close watch on all the movements in the Indian Ocean region, in line with national security interests, the sources said.

