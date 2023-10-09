ADVERTISEMENT

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

October 09, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Jerusalem

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has been in touch with her family in the Kannur district of Kerala

PTI

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

An Indian woman working as a caregiver in Ashkelon was injured when the Palestinian militant group Hamas fired a barrage of rockets on Israel's northern city, sources said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Sheeja Anand from Kerala, suffered injuries in her hands and leg on Saturday and was immediately provided treatment at a nearby hospital, sources said.

She was later shifted to another hospital for recuperation and her condition was stable, they added.

The Israel-Palestine conflict

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has been in touch with her family in the Kannur district of Kerala.

"Her family has been informed, and we are in constant contact both with Ms. Sheeja and her family," an Embassy source said.

There is no reason for any concern at the moment, informed sources told PTI.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by the Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

At least 700 people, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel — the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.

In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said.

