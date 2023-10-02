HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

Harpal Randhawa, the owner of mining company RioZim, along with his son and four others was killed when the plane crashed

October 02, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - Johannesburg

PTI
Zimbabwe Republic Police officers inspect the site of the crash of a plane which belongs to RioZim, a listed mining company, near Masvingo, Zimbabwe, September 29, 2023. The four killed were Indian nationals, including RioZim’s mine boss, Harpal Randhawa, and his son, and two Zimbabwean pilots.

Zimbabwe Republic Police officers inspect the site of the crash of a plane which belongs to RioZim, a listed mining company, near Masvingo, Zimbabwe, September 29, 2023. The four killed were Indian nationals, including RioZim’s mine boss, Harpal Randhawa, and his son, and two Zimbabwean pilots. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Indian billionaire and his son were among the six individuals killed when their private plane crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe after experiencing a technical fault, according to media reports.

Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper, along with his son and four others was killed when the plane crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava, iHarare, a news and media website in Zimbabwe, reported.

The Cessna 206 aircraft, owned by RioZim, was en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the tragic incident occurred on Friday.

The single-engined aircraft crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partly owned by RioZim.

The plane experienced a technical fault, possibly resulting in a mid-air explosion, before plummeting into Peter Farm in the Zvamahande region.

All passengers and crew onboard lost their lives in this accident, the report said.

The Herald, a state-owned daily newspaper, quoted police as saying four of the victims were foreigners and the other two Zimbabweans.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a plane crash which occurred on September 29 between 7.30 am and 8 am, where six people are confirmed dead,” police said.

“The Murowa Diamond Company (RioZim)-owned white and red Zcam aircraft had left Harare for the mine at 6 am and crashed about 6km from Mashava.”

RioZim confirmed the crash and said it was working with relevant authorities to gather more information.

Names of the deceased are yet to be released by police but journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chinono, who was a friend of Randhawa, confirmed his death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim who died today in a plane crash in Zvishavane. Five other people including his son, who was also a pilot but a passenger on this flight, also died in the crash,” wrote Mr. Chinono on X.

“My thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and the RioZim community.”

The RioZim company secretary said a full statement will be issued. “I am not in a position to address the media right now. We will however be issuing a statement as soon as possible,” he said.

Randhawa was the founder of the $4 billion private equity firm GEM Holdings.

Meanwhile, the local community and law enforcement agencies are working together to manage the aftermath of the plane crash.

Related Topics

air and space accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.