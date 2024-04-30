ADVERTISEMENT

Indian man in London gets life imprisonment for murdering teenage wife

April 30, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - London

24-year-old Sahil Sharma sentenced to life for murdering wife Mehak Sharma in London, devastating family and community

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 24-year-old man who had pleaded guilty to the murder of his 19-year-old Indian national wife Mehak Sharma has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 15 years before being considered for parole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahil Sharma, also an Indian national, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the murder of Mehak Sharma who was found with stab injuries at Ash Tree Way in Croydon, the couple’s residential address in south London, in October last year.

Student from Hyderabad murdered in London 

The Metropolitan Police said he was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on April 26, having pleaded guilty to the murder of Mehak Sharma at the same Court in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a tragic case that has completely devastated a family. In killing his wife, Sharma has robbed her family of a loving daughter for reasons known only to himself,” said Detective Inspector (DI) Laura Semple from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“While I am aware that nothing can bring Mehak Sharma back to them, I hope the sentencing will bring some closure to her loved ones,” she said.

Shortly after 1615 local time on October 29, 2023, Sahil Sharma dialled the emergency 999 number and told the police operator that he had killed his wife at their home on Ash Tree Way.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK court sentences Hyderabad man to 16 years jail for stabbing his female friend

The Court heard how officers found Mehak Sharma unresponsive at the address.

Mehak Sharma had suffered catastrophic knife injuries to her neck and despite the efforts of medics at the scene, she was pronounced dead around 20 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on October 31, 2023, and found the cause of Mehak Sharma's death was a stab wound to the neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mehak was killed in her own home, a place where she should have felt the safest, and by the person who should have loved and protected her. My thoughts remain with her family and loved ones,” added DI Ms. Semple.

A victim impact statement was read out to the Court from Mehak Sharma’s mother, who said she feels broken after her daughter’s brutal killing.

“The one thing I want more than anything is to have my daughter back but this is impossible. No amount of prayers, money or support will bring her back to me. I am broken. Sahil hasn’t just murdered Mehak, I feel he has killed me as well,” read her statement.

Sahil Sharma was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital as he was suffering a “minor head injury”.

The Met Police said at the time of the murder that the victim was an Indian national who is thought to have arrived in the U.K. “relatively recently”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US