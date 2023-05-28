Indian expats among Asian cyclists injured in hit-run accident in Kuwait: Report

May 28, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Dubai

Indian expats were among 15 Asians injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait's Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, a media report said on May 28.

The accident happened on May 26 in Kuwait city when a group of Filipino cycling group had gathered to practice the sport, and was later joined by cyclists of Indian nationality as well, the Khaleej Times reported.

As the group was cycling in the main road, a vehicle ran over the group.

"The accident, which occurred on Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, caused several injuries to a group of Asian cyclists that included Indian expats and who were using the main road. The driver of the vehicle initially escaped after running down the cyclists, and surveillance camera footage was being reviewed to find the perpetrator. However, later he turned himself in," the report said.

However, the report did not mention about the exact number of Indians injured in the accident.

A senior official of the Kuwaiti government said that the cyclists did not have a permit to use the road, and therefore were not assigned security patrols.

It urged residents to obtain the necessary permit to practise sports in public places so that security patrols can be issued in order to prevent such incidents, noting that this has happened before.

