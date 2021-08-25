Indian envoy launches in-person consular services centre in Washington

Washington

25 August 2021 10:45 IST

Indian Embassy and Consulates to continue providing consular assistance to Indians, Indian-American community and U.S. nationals.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has launched an in-person consular services centre in the American capital, a move that would benefit the Indian diaspora in the U.S.

In his remarks during the event on Tuesday, Mr. Sandhu said the Indian Embassy and Consulates will continue to provide all possible consular assistance to Indians, Indian-American community and the U.S. nationals.

“Pleasure to launch in-person consular services centre VFS Global in Washington DC,” Sandhu said in a tweet.

The VFS centre, opened in November 2020, was accepting mail-mode due to COVID-19. In-person operations were formally launched on Tuesday.

“Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the Indian Embassy and our Consulates continue to remain in the forefront to provide all possible consular assistance,” Sandhu tweeted.

The event was attended by a group of community leaders. During the event, Sandhu recalled that the Embassy and Consulates have been extending consular help through the Vande Bharat Mission, during the past 18 months of COVID-19.