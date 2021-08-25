International

Indian envoy launches in-person consular services centre in Washington

India's Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on July 30, 2021. “Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the Indian Embassy and our Consulates continue to remain in the forefront to provide all possible consular assistance,” Mr. Sandhu tweeted after the launch of in-person cosular services in Washington DC.   | Photo Credit: PTI

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has launched an in-person consular services centre in the American capital, a move that would benefit the Indian diaspora in the U.S.

In his remarks during the event on Tuesday, Mr. Sandhu said the Indian Embassy and Consulates will continue to provide all possible consular assistance to Indians, Indian-American community and the U.S. nationals.

“Pleasure to launch in-person consular services centre VFS Global in Washington DC,” Sandhu said in a tweet.

The VFS centre, opened in November 2020, was accepting mail-mode due to COVID-19. In-person operations were formally launched on Tuesday.

“Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the Indian Embassy and our Consulates continue to remain in the forefront to provide all possible consular assistance,” Sandhu tweeted.

The event was attended by a group of community leaders. During the event, Sandhu recalled that the Embassy and Consulates have been extending consular help through the Vande Bharat Mission, during the past 18 months of COVID-19.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 10:46:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/indian-envoy-launches-in-person-consular-services-centre-in-washington/article36092620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY