Indian couple drowns at Sri Lanka beach

An Indian couple on holiday with their family drowned while at a sea beach near Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka, police said on June 5.

The deceased were identified as a 35-year-old male and a 33-year-old female, both Indian nationals, and according to preliminary investigations, the victims were a married couple.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday during a visit to Sri Lanka with their family at Kirinda Beach,” news portal Adaderana.lk reported. The police did not provide the identities of the victims.

Police said that the two individuals were rescued while drowning after being dragged away by strong waves, but passed away upon admission to the hospital.

