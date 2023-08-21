Indian couple death in U.S. | Police suspect double suicide-murder

August 21, 2023 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - New York/Bengaluru

An Indian couple and their six-year-old child have been found dead in the U.S. State of Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, the police said.

The three persons, who are originally from Karnataka, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday, when police responded to a welfare check around noon, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Yogesh H. Nagarajappa, 37, Prathiba Y. Amarnath, 37, and Yash Honnal, 6. The police said they are believed to be husband, wife and son.

“Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton was quoted as saying by The Baltimore Sun newspaper.

"Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound,” Shelton added.

The family members were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

"I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident," a statement by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski read.

Police said that there was no threat to the surrounding communities.

The family was from Hallekallu village in Jagalur Taluk of Davangere district, and had been living in Baltimore, Maryland, USA for the past nine years.

Yogesh's mother Shobha said it's been nine years since her son got married. Soon after the marriage, the couple went to the USA and had been staying there since then.

“Police called my second son who stays in America over the phone and told him about the incident. He informed us about the incident but did not disclose the reason,” Shobha said. "We don't know what happened and when this happened. We only got to know that the deaths have happened. We are not getting any information how it happened – whether they did it or someone else did it." She appealed to the Centre and the State government to bring the bodies back to India.

“It's been three days since the incident happened. We have not seen the body,” Yogesh's mother said. "Help us get the bodies. We have not seen the photos either." Shobha added that a few days ago Yogesh had called her and said they were all doing well. He did not mention any problem that he might have been facing, she said, adding that she didn't notice anything amiss.