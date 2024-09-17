Indian Consulate condemns vandalism of temple in New York

The Consulate General of India in New York has strongly condemned the vandalism of a temple in New York, saying it has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against perpetrators of the “heinous act”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X Monday (September 16, 2024).

It added that the Consulate “is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melville is located in Suffolk County on Long Island and is about 28 kilometres from the 16000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event on September 22.

According to footage shared online, expletives have been sprayed on the road and the signage outside the temple. The temple is expected to hold a prayer meeting later in the afternoon following the incident.

The Hindu American Foundation said in a post on X that the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security “must investigate” the attack on the temple “after recent threats to Hindu institutions as a large Indian community gathering is planned in nearby Nassau County this weekend”.

“It is hard to comprehend the absolute cowardice of those who would attack a Hindu temple to air hatred for an elected leader. This attack, following recent threats at Hindu and Indian institutions, must be seen in the context of that threat scenario,” executive director of the Hindu American Foundation Suhag Shukla said in a post on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.