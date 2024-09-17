GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Consulate condemns vandalism of temple in New York

According to footage shared online, expletives have been sprayed on the road and the signage outside the temple

Published - September 17, 2024 03:59 am IST - New York

PTI

The Consulate General of India in New York has strongly condemned the vandalism of a temple in New York, saying it has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against perpetrators of the “heinous act”.

“The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X Monday (September 16, 2024).

It added that the Consulate “is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with the US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act”.

Melville is located in Suffolk County on Long Island and is about 28 kilometres from the 16000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event on September 22.

According to footage shared online, expletives have been sprayed on the road and the signage outside the temple. The temple is expected to hold a prayer meeting later in the afternoon following the incident.

The Hindu American Foundation said in a post on X that the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security “must investigate” the attack on the temple “after recent threats to Hindu institutions as a large Indian community gathering is planned in nearby Nassau County this weekend”.

“It is hard to comprehend the absolute cowardice of those who would attack a Hindu temple to air hatred for an elected leader. This attack, following recent threats at Hindu and Indian institutions, must be seen in the context of that threat scenario,” executive director of the Hindu American Foundation Suhag Shukla said in a post on X.

Published - September 17, 2024 03:59 am IST

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.