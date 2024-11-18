 />
Indian community welcomes Modi with Sanskrit chants in Brazil

Cultural performances were also held to welcome him in the country.

Published - November 18, 2024 04:37 pm IST - Rio de Janeiro

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches as Brazilian Vedic scholars chant Vedic mantras on his arrival, at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches as Brazilian Vedic scholars chant Vedic mantras on his arrival, at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian community in Brazil on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sanskrit chants after his arrival here.

"A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro," Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

"Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents," he said.

Mr. Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

