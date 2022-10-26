Indian Coast Guard rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone Sitrang

The fishermen would be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with the MoU existing between the two Coast Guards.

Residents search for their belongings amid the debris of their collapsed huts after cyclone Sitrang hit in Chittagong, on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

In a coordinated search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea on October 25, upon being sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone Sitrang.

These rescued fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planned to be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with MoU existing between the two Coast Guards.

"In a swift co-ordinated Search & Rescue Operation @IndiaCoastGuard rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone #Sitrang. Fishermen will be handed over to #Bangladesh in accordance with the existing MoU," ICG tweeted.

Since Monday night, more than 18 people have died in various parts of Bangladesh as the powerful Cyclone Sitrang completed its landfall. The Dhak Tribune reported that Bangladesh officials closely tackling the impacts of the cyclone said that having taken up all necessary preparations, such as appropriate weather forecasting and timely evacuation of people of the coastal regions.

Meanwhile, the situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1,100 people from 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'. Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1,146 people have been affected by the storm.