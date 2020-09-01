Indian Americans should get involved in U.S. Politics, says Nikki Haley

01 September 2020 23:57 IST

Ms Haley is considered a top contender for the Republican ticket to the U.S. presidential race in 2024.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley urged fellow Indian Americans to get more involved in politics in the U.S. Ms. Haley the first female governor of South Carolina and second Indian American governor was speaking at the annual leadership summit of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Ms Haley said she was “very proud” of the Indian community in the U.S. and how they lived and worked but that it was time for them to become more involved in politics.

“The only part that I see that we need more activity and involvement is, I'd like to see the Indian community get more involved in politics,” Ms Haley said, speaking to Ajay Banga, President and CEO of Mastercard during the virtually- conducted summit.

While first generation immigrants had sacrificed for their children, the second generation should look back on their sacrifices but also raise the bar, Ms. Haley said.

“Now is the time to assimilate in the political realm…whether it's Republican or Democrat get involved. Don't just get involved by voting but get involved by running, get involved within government …in the public sector…and let people feel that,” Ms Haley said.

Speaking to a group of mostly Indians and Americans, the former South Carolina Governor said she was proponent of strengthening the India-U.S. relationship.

“I had often thought that the U S seemed to ally a little bit more with Pakistan and a little bit less with India. And I think it just makes sense that the U.S. and India are natural allies, we have the same values,” Ms. Haley said.

“…The Indo-Pacific strategy was one acknowledging something that should have been there all along, which is the U S and India should be natural allies,” she said.

“But I think it also acknowledged that us in India have the same threat in China. And so it was a way of saying we're going to start looking at things differently. And I think that we've seen that play out with the alliance that we see with the United States, India, Australia, and Japan [ a reference to the Quad group of countries]. I think we're continuing to see that strengthen,” Ms Haley said.

India and the U.S. had done well on several fronts – such as militarily and working together on COVID-19 - Ms Haley said, but she suggested that trade was a challenge.

“I think we still have some work to do on trade obviously and I'm hoping that we can break down some of those barriers that, that India has with tariffs on the United States. But I think that we'll get there as well, too,” Ms. Haley said. Hours before Ms Haley’s comments, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said – at the same summit – that India was ready to sign a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. [ this was meant to be signed last year and then again in February during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India]. It was up to the U.S. to move on the agreement now, Mr Goyal had said.

U.S. and India must acknowledge they fall on Human Rights sometimes

In responding to a question on how India and the U.S. could partner closer together to promote “fundamental freedoms” and a “free and open” international system, Ms Haley said India and the U.S. have to both acknowledge that sometimes they both “fall when it comes to human rights and there are things we can do better.”

“And I think we can challenge each other to be better on those fronts but I think we do acknowledge rule of law.” Ms Haley said the U.S. would welcome India speaking louder on human rights.

“The United States has always had a very loud voice when it comes to human rights. And we would actually welcome India to be even louder on that in terms of talking about the importance of human rights - as it leads to a success of any country,” she said.