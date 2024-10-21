Indian Americans can be the margin of victory in key states: U.S. Democrat Pramila Jayapal

The Hindu had a pull-aside interview with Chennai-born Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pramila Jayapal, at a diaspora canvassing event for Kamala Harris in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania ahead of the U.S. Presidential elections. Questions have been edited for readability.

As the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, what do you think is necessary for Kamala Harris to successfully bring together some Republicans who are dissatisfied with Trump, moderates and progressives, if she is elected President?

I think she is already doing it. She has run an almost flawless campaign. She has been a remarkable voice for everyone in America to have opportunities. The thing about her that is so amazing is different people can see themselves in her in different ways. If you’re middle class, you can see yourself in Kamala Harris. If you worked at a McDonald’s, you can see yourself in Kamala Harris. If you’re an Indian American, you can see yourself in Kamala Harris. If you’re a woman, you can see yourself in Kamala Harris. So I feel like this is a really important moment. Obviously, it’s close because of the Electoral College. The popular vote, we always win as Democrats, but unfortunately, we have a system with the Electoral College where it comes down to a few key states, and Indian Americans can be the margin of victory in so many of these key states.

What is your message to Arab Americans, many of whom are concerned about the position the Biden-Harris Administration has taken on the Israel Gaza conflict?Some may sit at home (i.e., not vote), some may vote for the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

I share the concerns of Arab Americans. I have been very vocal on the need for a cease fire. I have been very vocal on the need for us to use our leverage, including by saying that we will stop offensive military weapons to Israel if it does not stop using those weapons on Gaza, and now on Lebanon. So I share their concerns. But what I have said to them is that don’t forget that Donald Trump is the person who actually empowered (Benjamin) Netanyahu to expand settlements in the West Bank. Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel (David Friedma), was actually the person who had monetary interest in expanding settlements. Under Donald Trump, the (U.S.) Embassy was moved to Jerusalem. Donald Trump instituted the ‘Muslim Ban’. So, I think what we have to do is think about how changing policy is going to be a longer fight. Kamala Harris will provide us with more fertile ground to be able to do that work. Because Donald Trump is the one who established a unit in 2021 to denaturalize citizens. Indian Americans, Arab Americans, Muslim Americans, all need to think about how we win this election for Kamala Harris, and then we can continue to work on the policies that we need to work on.

Do you think once the elections are over, and if she wins, she will be more hawkish with regard to Israel?

I don’t know. I have spoken to her directly about this. I have said how important it is for us to enforce our domestic laws. You saw the letter that just came from Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin on Sunday saying exactly that, that if Israel does not comply with a series of thing - it was the most detailed letter I have seen - they would be looking at enforcing domestic laws and the Leahy Laws that say that we can’t provide funding unless somebody is complying with international humanitarian laws.

Harris is more progressive than U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden also says his personal connections fuel and contribute to his relationships with foreign leaders. How do you think these two factors will impact the US approach to India, say, for the next few years, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in post?

Kamala Harris has a very deep connection to India, because her mother was from India. She still has family who live in India. She is tied to the culture. She understands it. She is bringing a lived experience that you cannot replicate just through understanding the country separately. From that perspective, she is going to be very qualified to build those relationships. But also she has been the Vice President for four years. She has traveled around the world. She has met with world leaders, and I think she has been very involved in foreign affairs while working with President Biden. She will bring her own personality, her own lived experiences, her own philosophies, but I think she is extraordinarily capable to be the next President of the United States, and I think, to restore the respect for the United States on the global stage, and to build those even deeper relationships with world leaders, which is absolutely essential. But don’t forget that it’s the United States that is the real power here, the person who sits in the Oval Office wields the power of the United States, and if we are lucky enough to elect Kamala Harris as the next President, I believe she will do that with tremendous dignity, grace and skill.