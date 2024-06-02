GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Indian-American student from Florida clinches victory at 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Hailing from Telangana, India, Bruhat discussed his plans to visit his homeland in the future.

Published - June 02, 2024 09:41 am IST - Maryland [US]

ANI
Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Bruhat Soma at the White House, USA, on May 31, 2024.

Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Bruhat Soma at the White House, USA, on May 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a remarkable achievement, Bruhat Soma, a seventh-grade Indian-American student from Florida, has emerged victorious at the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Expressing his excitement and disbelief at winning the championship, Bruhat shared, “When I won, I was excited. I was really happy because, for the past year, I’ve been working hard. So when I just won, it was like a dream come true.”

Also read | Spelling Bee finalists, mostly Indian-American children, visit White House

Being of Indian-American descent, Bruhat’s victory holds special significance for many in India who were rooting for him. He told ANI, “A lot of my relatives in India, most of them are in India. They’ve sent congratulations. A lot of them watch the video. So, yeah, that’s pretty exciting to know that all of my relatives back in India were rooting for me.”

Hailing from Telangana, India, Bruhat discussed his plans to visit his homeland in the future. “I’ll probably go back in any summer, like for vacation. Or one of my relatives... They’re planning her wedding, so I might go back then. But yeah, it depends. But I’ll probably go back pretty soon,” he shared.

Bruhat’s remarkable memory prowess extends beyond spelling, as he revealed his accomplishment of memorizing 80 per cent of the Bhagavad Gita. “The Bhagavad Gita, I did this program called Prajna, and it taught me the Vishnu Sahasranamam and the Bhagavad Gita,” he disclosed.

After winning a significant prize of $50,000, Bruhat intends to donate the amount to a worthy cause. “Well, I mean, for the $50,000, I’ve decided to donate it to a good cause, but I don’t know the cause yet. But yeah, it will be for a good cause,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Bruhat aspires to become a doctor and believes that his championship win will aid him in achieving his goal. “Yeah, I want to be a doctor when I grow up, and this championship is going to help me get into a good university to study medicine better,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his experience on stage during the spelling bee, Bruhat recounted, “So, when I first heard that they were going to do a spell-off, I was nervous. My heart was pumping fast. But then I knew that I’ve been preparing spell-offs every day for six months with my dad.”

The talented young speller’s triumph is a testament to his dedication and hard work.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.