ADVERTISEMENT

Indian-American Nikki Haley launches 2024 U.S. presidential bid

February 14, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Washington

Identifying herself as proud daughter of Indian immigrants, Nikki Haley talks about growing up in Bamberg, South Carolina and how it shaped her belief in a strong and proud America

PTI

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday, becoming the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. | Photo Credit: AP

Prominent Indian-American politician Nikki Haley launched her presidential campaign on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican to challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump in his 2024 bid for the White House.

Ms. Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

"I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for President,” she announced in a video message.

"It’s time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose. Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Identifying herself as proud daughter of Indian immigrants, Ms. Haley talks about growing up in Bamberg, South Carolina and how it shaped her belief in a strong and proud America.

“We turned away from fear toward God and the values that still make our country the freest and greatest in the world. We must turn in that direction again,” she said.

Casting herself as a younger, fresher alternative to Mr. Trump, Ms. Haley had been hinting at a White House bid for weeks.

Her formal declaration means she will be the first contender to join the contest against her former 76-year-old boss Mr. Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House late last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA / World / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US