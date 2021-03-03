International

Indian aircraft take part in Sri Lanka event

Going international: The Suryakiran and Sarang teams performing at the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru. File Photo.  

As many as 23 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy participated in a display event in Colombo, as the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) marked its 70th anniversary.

“As a gesture of solidarity, and in keeping with years of close interaction and camaraderie between the two countries and their militaries, IAF and Indian Navy will participate in the event with an aerobatic display by Sarang (Advance Light Helicopter), Surya Kiran (Hawks), Tejas Fighter Aircraft, Tejas Trainer and the Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft,” a statement from the Indian High Commission said, ahead of the flypast and display events in Colomboon Wednesday. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria participated in the event, where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the main guest.

