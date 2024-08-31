GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India will support any feasible, mutually acceptable solution: Ministry of External Affairs on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Updated - August 31, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 11:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv on Friday (August 30, 2024)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv on Friday (August 30, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

India on Friday (August 30, 2024) said the recent high-level visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyiv will pave the way for "stronger bilateral ties" apart from facilitating more forward-looking discussions on the possibility of a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During his weekly media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query, said, "As friends and partners, we will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace".

Analysis: High on symbolism, Modi’s Ukraine visit expected to smoothen bilateral relations

Asked about Indians stuck in the Russian army, he said, as of today, "15 Indians who have been released, returned to India. There are others, who are awaiting discharge".

"Our mission, our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities, both on the foreign office side and the defence side, and we hope that those who want to return to India will be released soon," he said.

He also responded to multiple queries on Mr. Modi's recent visit to Ukraine and the statement issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on it.

"Our view is that the Ukranian side has their perspective on various issues and matters, and they are sharing them with the media," Mr. Jaiswal said.

Zelenskyy seeks tie-up with India for producing drones, electronic warfare systems

"As far as we are concerned, we will be guided by the bilateral discussion that we had with them, including the high-level visit that just concluded, which we believe will pave the way for stronger bilateral ties apart from facilitating more forward-looking discussions on the possibility of peaceful resolution of the conflict," he added.

The spokesperson said India has "always advocated constructive, solution-oriented, and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to this conflict".

"This is evident in our approach, in our outreach to both Russia and Ukraine, at the highest level. The PM has already indicated India's willingness to play a constructive role in the interest of peace. However, it is too early to comment on specific modalities and pathways at this stage," he added.

‘Friends and partners’

“The decision as to when and how to commence peace talks is the prerogative of the two parties to the conflict,” he said.

"As friends and partners, we will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace," Mr. Jaiswal added.

On reports about a group of Indians being stranded at Sao Paulo airport in Brazil, he said, "As far as the issue of Indians stranded at Sao Paulo airport is concerned, yes, we are aware".

No solution to any conflict is possible on the battlefield, PM Modi tells President Putin

"There are several Indians. We also have a consulate in Sao Paulo, which is in touch with the foreign office representatives in the city. They also sought a meeting with local authorities. Contrary to what was reported in some media, Indians at the airport are being taken care of, in terms of food," he added.

On a query on the India-Germany bilateral ties, he said the mobility partnership signed between the two sides earlier will "facilitate our people-to-people ties".

Asked when will the India-Africa Summit be held, Mr. Jaiswal said, "We are in talks with the African Union to see when can the India-Africa summit be scheduled".

