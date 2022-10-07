India-U.S. relationship moving in right direction: Pentagon

‘Particularly focused on the interoperability between our two militaries’

PTI Washington
October 07, 2022 11:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, on October 6, 2022, in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

The relationship between India and the United States is moving in the right direction, the Pentagon has said, noting that the two countries are particularly focused on the interoperability between their militaries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) website, defence relationship has emerged as a major pillar of India-US strategic partnership. The two countries now conduct more bilateral exercises with each other than they do with any other country. Aggregate worth of defence acquisition from U.S. Defence has crossed over $13 billion.

“It's a relationship that we look forward to continuing to improve, and particularly focused on the interoperability between our two militaries,” Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here on October 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I think it's moving in the right direction,” he said in response to a question.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the MEA website, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America in June 2016, the US recognised India as a "Major Defence Partner", which commits the country to facilitate technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners, and industry collaboration for defence co-production and co-development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
USA
India-United States

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app