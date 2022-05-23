India, U.S. and 11 countries join new Indo-Pacific trade pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida participate in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery on May 23, 2022, in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: AP

May 23, 2022 14:53 IST

Critics say the framework has gaping shortcomings