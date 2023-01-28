ADVERTISEMENT

India ‘strongly condemns’ terror attack in Israel’s Jerusalem

January 28, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also offered condolences to the families of the victims

ANI

Israeli policemen secure a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem | Photo Credit: AP

India has "strongly" condemned the terror attack that took place in Israel's Jerusalem on January 27 evening, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. He also offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Mr. Bagchi in the tweet stated, "We strongly condemn last night's terror attack in Jerusalem. We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

The statement of Mr. Bagchi comes after Israeli Police said at least seven people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday.

Earlier, Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said they are humbled by India's "wide support" after the terrorist attack in Jerusalem. The attack took place around 8:15 pm (local time) near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street, CNN cited a police statement.

Mr. Gilon tweeted, "We are humbled by the wide support from #India following the terror attack in #Jerusalem on Jews going to synagogue on Shabbat. It left 7 dead and 3 wounded. Women, men, old, young. Thanks to the police forces who shot the #terrorist.In a statement, the police confirmed that the shooting suspect was killed after police personnel reached the site.

According to the preliminary report issued by Jerusalem police, the incident is being treated as a suspected terror attack, CNN reported. Police has identified the shooter as a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem"As a result of the shooting attack, the death of 7 civilians was determined and 3 others were injured with additional degrees of injury," CNN quoted police as saying.

Police chief Yaakov Shabtai described the incident as "one of the worst terror attacks in the past few years," as per the CNN report.

Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency rescue service said that five of the shooting victims were declared dead at the site of the incident. Five people were shifted to hospitals, where another man and woman were pronounced dead..

