India sends humanitarian aid to landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

Published - June 13, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

India sends 19 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide, showcasing FIPIC partnership

PTI

Relief material worth $1 million being sent as immediate assistance to Papua New Guinea after a recent landslide in the country’s Enga province. | Photo Credit: PTI

India on June 13 sent 19 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) materials to Papua New Guinea’s Enga Province that was hit by a major landslide.

Late last month, India announced a $1 million assistance to the island nation in the wake of the landslide.

Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide, according to media reports from that country.

“In the wake of devastating landslide in Enga province of Papua New Guinea, India had announced immediate assistance of $1 million to our close FIPIC partner,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

