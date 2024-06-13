GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India sends humanitarian aid to landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

India sends 19 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide, showcasing FIPIC partnership

Published - June 13, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Relief material worth $1 million being sent as immediate assistance to Papua New Guinea after a recent landslide in the country’s Enga province.

Relief material worth $1 million being sent as immediate assistance to Papua New Guinea after a recent landslide in the country’s Enga province. | Photo Credit: PTI

India on June 13 sent 19 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) materials to Papua New Guinea’s Enga Province that was hit by a major landslide.

Late last month, India announced a $1 million assistance to the island nation in the wake of the landslide.

Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide, according to media reports from that country.

What causes landslides? Can we predict them to save lives?

“In the wake of devastating landslide in Enga province of Papua New Guinea, India had announced immediate assistance of $1 million to our close FIPIC partner,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“Pursuant to the announcement, a flight carrying approx 19 tons of HADR supplies departed for Papua New Guinea today,” he said.

Papua New Guinea is a member of Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). India has been promoting cooperation with the Pacific island nations through FIPIC.

