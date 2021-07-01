India seeks Maldivian govt. action on ‘repeated attacks’ in media

It asks Male to ‘ensure enhanced protection’ of the Mission, staff

India has sought Maldivian government action on persons behind media reports and social media posts “attacking the dignity” of its resident diplomats, while seeking greater security for the officials.

In a letter that has raised eyebrows within the Maldives, the High Commission of India said the “repeated attacks” were “motivated, malicious and increasingly personal”. Urging the Foreign Ministry to take steps to “ensure enhanced protection” of the Mission and its officials, the letter from the Indian High Commission, dated June 24, urged authorities to “ensure action, in accordance with International Law and Maldivian Law” against the perpetrators for “these gross violations” of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations.

Official sources in Male confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was leaked and has since been shared on social media. However, neither the Foreign Ministry nor the High Commission of India responded on the development, when The Hindu sought comment.

While India-Maldives ties came under considerable strain during former President Abdulla Yameen’s term, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s government is seen to be a close ally of India, with enhanced development and defence cooperation since 2018. However, some government critics are wary of greater military ties with India that they see as paving way for “boots on the ground”. In May, an apparently premature announcement made in New Delhi, on the Cabinet clearing a proposal to set up a second mission in the Maldives, sparked concern among sections, prompting a renewed “#Indiaout” campaign on Maldivian social media.

In its recent letter, the High Commission of India said the “repeated attacks” were undertaken to “create enmity and hatred between the people and Government of Maldives, and the people and Government of India”.

While Male is yet to comment, sources said the Parliament has asked the country’s Media Council, a self-regulatory body, to look into the matter.