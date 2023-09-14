India, Russia exploring use of Northern Sea Route, Eastern Maritime Corridor

September 14, 2023 01:05 am | Updated September 13, 2023 11:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

At talks on widening maritime cooperation, India and Russia on Wednesday also discussed the possibility of exploring new transport corridors like the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and the Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) between Vladivostok and Chennai and both sides also agreed that Indian seafarers will be trained on Polar and Arctic waters at the Russian Maritime Training Institute in Vladivostok, which is equipped with simulators.

The Indian side was led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Russia by the Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic A.O. Chekunkov. The meet was held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum underway in the far-Eastern city of Vladivostok. He also visited the historic Vladivostok port.

Also Read | Watch | What is the Northern Sea Route and how important is it for India?

“India Russia Joint Maritime Commission to facilitate constructive discussion on various issues regarding development of the NSR,” Mr. Sonowal said in a statement issued by the Ministry. He said that India is keen to collaborate on a partnership regarding the development of the NSR recognising the potential it holds for enhanced connectivity and trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strategic cooperation

“We remain committed to maintaining strong ties and fostering strategic cooperation across various sectors,” Mr. Sonowal said speaking at a meeting held at the Pavilion of Kamchatka Territory “Far East Street”. He said the Indian team visited the ports of Vladivostok, Vostochny, Nakhodka and Kozmino in May, 2023, which helped gain “insights” and the collaborations forged during visits to these ports contributed to “understanding of requirements” for the “full-scale operationalisation” of the EMC.

Also Read | Explained | India and the Northern Sea Route

“Our proposed workshop in Chennai will discuss the operationalisation of the EMC, and we envision involving pertinent stakeholders who trade and transport commodities such as coking coal, oil, and liquefied natural gas along this corridor,” he stated. The Minister also announced that an invitation has been extended to Russia to participate in the upcoming Global Maritime India Summit 2023.

Mr. Chekunkov said, “Cooperation with the Republic of India is one of the priorities of the international activities of our Ministry; we intend to develop relations with Indian partners in the Far East in all areas of mutual interest.”

He said the potential cargo base for the alternate routes will be coking coal, oil, LNG and fertilizers which are present in sufficient quantities in the Far East. Taking into account the specialization of the Far Eastern ports, the project should be implemented with an expanded geographical scope, including other regions in addition to Primorye, primarily the Khabarovsk Territory, Mr. Chekunkov added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT