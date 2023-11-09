India remains a strategic partner: White House

November 09, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - Washington

India remains a strategic partner for the United States, the White House said on November 8 adding that it is for New Delhi to decide what their stance is going to be on any particular crisis or contingency around the world including the Middle East.

"India is a key strategic partner, and I think you saw that on full display when Prime Minister Modi was here," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a news conference here.

"But we'll leave it to the Indian government and to the Prime Minister to decide what their stance is going to be on any particular crisis or contingency around the world, to include the Middle East," Mr. Kirby said in response to a question.

"They (India) remain a key strategic partner. And we're dedicated to advancing that partnership every single day," Mr. Kirby said.

2+2 to focus on deepening security cooperation: State Department

The India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi this week will focus on deepening security cooperation between the two countries, the State Department said on November 8 ahead of the crucial meeting of Foreign and Defense Ministers from India and the United States.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host their American counterparts Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken on November 10.

“India is a country that we have a deep partnership (with). He (Blinken) will be going for the 2+2 security dialogue with Secretary of Defense Austin, so I expect, of course, that deepening the security cooperation and partnership will be one of the many topics that are discussed,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference.

“It was something that was obviously raised during Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s state visit earlier this year, and I know the Secretary looks forward to being there and engaging directly with his counterparts on this,” Mr. Patel said in response to a question.

