India is world’s largest democracy and an important strategic partner: U.S.

April 16, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Washington

The Biden administration asserted that India was an important strategic partner of the U.S. and added that the status of the relationship is expected to remain unchanged.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was responding to a question at a press conference on April 15 on the U.S.-India relationship in the context of some articles and opinion pieces critical of the Indian government published ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in India.

To a question on alleged “concerns about democratic backsliding in India” and the recent statements by the State Department regarding the alleged “crackdown on opposition”, Miller said, “India is the world's largest democracy. It is an important strategic partner of the United States and I expect that to remain true.”

U.S. officials in the recent past have called India a "very important partner” and that the relationship between the two countries continues to grow.

However, after the historic Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House last year, there has been some unease in the bilateral relationship, particularly on the issue of the Sikh separatist movement in the U.S. and the unusual statement by the State Department on the issue of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

India had strongly objected to such a comment from the State Department.

